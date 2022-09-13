All the Nitty Gritty Technical Specifications You Wanted to Know About the iPhone 14

Apple doesn’t typically make all of the technical details of its devices easy to find. However, hardware experts are always quick to dig up these nuggets of news. A well-known smartphone hardware information site has done just that with the iPhone 14 and published all the technical specifications of the models. Most notable here is that, as rumored, all iPhone 14 devices now ship with 6GB of RAM.

Digging Into the Technical Specifications of the iPhone 14

Apple told us the iPhone 14 models include a slightly-upgraded A15 Bionic processor. The iPhone 14 Pro features the new A16 chip. Thanks to GSMArena, we now know quite a bit more about all of the newly-announced iPhone 14 models.

First, we’d heard that Apple would include 6GB of memory on every iPhone 14 device. This isn’t to be confused with the storage space, which starts at 128GB. Rather, this is Random Access Memory (RAM), which the iPhone uses to store apps and data in use..

Previously, the iPhone 13 base models had 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 Pro family had 6GB. Now, however, every iPhone 14 manufactured, including the base models along with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, offer 6GB of RAM. This should help provide a modest performance boost even for the least expensive model.

The database entries also provide information about the cameras, photo and video capabilities, battery capacity and more. Much of this information was already divulged, but some required considerable research to determine. The battery capacity, in particular, may be interesting to compare with the previous generation.

Truly Geeky Details of the iPhone 14 Series

For those really into the finer details of their devices, you might be interested in the CPU cores built Into each model.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have six CPU cores. Two are Apple’s 3.23GHz Avalanche performance cores, while four are the 1.82GHz Blizzard efficiency cores.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also feature six CPU cores, but slightly faster. These include two 3.46GHz Avalanche performance cores and four 1.82GHz Blizzard efficiency cores.

Few details are listed for the GPU, with the site noting only the 5-core graphics offered in each model. We do know, however, that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lack 120Hz refresh rates, a feature included on the Pro lineup.