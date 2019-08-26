Apple Adds Allscripts to Health Records

Apple has added digital health records company Allscripts to its Health Records. This lets patients and medical professionals share and access medical records via Apple devices.

Allscripts

Paul Black, CEO of Allscripts, spoke about the news:

With Health Records on iPhone, patients can become more active members of their own care team. Health Records on iPhone empowers individuals to direct how their own health data is stored and used. We are proud to offer this and other FHIR-connected applications for our clients and their patients.

Apple Health Records is available on iOS 11.3 or later. Companies that have tested the integration with Allscripts include Sharp HealthCare, Think Whole Person Healthcare, UT Physicians, Blessing Health System, Erie County Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Digestive Disease Associates.

