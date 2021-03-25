A discussion between Oprah Winfrey and Amanda Gorman will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 26. The poet, who appeared at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will feature in the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation.

Oprah and Amanda Gorman Discuss ‘The Hill We Climb’

Ms. Gorman was named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in the U.S.. She is also the country’s youngest-ever inaugural poet. Indeed, she and Oprah will discuss the poem she delivered that day – The Hill We Climb – during the episode, including her writing process. They also discuss literary sources of inspiration for Ms. Gorman. Oprah commented: