Amazing Deals on Apple Watch, Great Discounts on Beats Headphones and More for Your Weekend Shopping

Officially, Black Friday is still a week away. In keeping with recent tradition, though, Amazon has its Early Black Friday sales already well under way. These include deep discounts on Apple Watch Series 8, up to 40% off Beats headphones and more. There really are some amazing deals for your weekend shopping.

Shopping for an Apple Watch Series 8? Check Amazon First

Apple may have only recently began shipping the new Apple Watch Series 8, but discounted prices have already popped up. The best deals dried up for a bit, but they’ve returned. The online retailer doesn’t offer the discount on all sizes and colors, but does include several.

41mm Series 8, GPS-only: most colors are $50 off, bringing the price down to $349 . This pricing currently applies to (PRODUCT)RED, Midnight and Silver variations.

. This pricing currently applies to (PRODUCT)RED, Midnight and Silver variations. Likewise, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS is marked $50 off, so you’ll pay just $379 for most models.

for most models. Amazon is also offering $50 off most GPS + Cellular configurations of the Apple Watch Series 8. For example, the 41mm Midnight option is only $449.

Net 10% Off an M2 MacBook Air

You can also get a decent discount on Apple’s 2022 M2-powered MacBook Air. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, the laptop normally retails for $1,499. Right now, however, Amazon has it listed in any of the four available color options for just $1,349.

Even better, the same MacBook Air with 256GB of storage is just a bit over $1,000. This laptop is regularly priced at #1,199, but you can pick one up from Amazon for just $1,049.

Weekend Shopping Features Amazing Deals on Beats Headphones, As Much As 57% Off

In October, Amazon offered most Beats headphones for 40% less than retail. Those bargains faded, but some are back now. These headphones can match Apple’s AirPods and first-gen AirPods Pro, so they’re definitely worth considering. The discounts, of course, make these some of the most amazing deals to round out your weekend shopping.