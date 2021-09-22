iMazing has been updated to 2.14.3, which adds support for iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and adds a new feature.

iMazing 2.14.3

This update now lets you transfer your podcasts between your iDevices. You can back up your entire library or drag-and-drop individual podcasts. The company has a guide that provides detailed instructions.

This update furthers the detection of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. Its goal is to provide a simple and free way for potentially targeted individuals to check their iPhone for known signs of infection. The tool is based on Amnesty International’s open-source Mobile Verification Toolkit, and is licensed under the same MVT license.

iMazing has also expanded is capabilities for professionals:

iMazing CLI is now publicly available. Script iMazing to suit your custom workflows! Available on both macOS and Windows.

iMazing Profile Editor has grown in popularity. Jamf and Addigy recommend it. Parallels bundles it with Parallels Device Management 9.

iMazing Configurator is being successfully deployed to automate configuration and provisioning tasks, migrate MDM or refurbish devices.

Additional tweaks and improvements:

Completely reworked music export window

Resizable thumbnails carousel at the bottom of the Photos view

Export Attachments action added to the Notes view

Support for contacts featuring any type of custom label

Support for restoring the T2 chip’s bridgeOS

New Presentation Mode preference which hides Apple ID and phone number from the device details view – convenient for screencasts

Update from within iMazing, or download and install from the website. The latest version is 2.14.3. As always, it’s a free upgrade for all iMazing 2 license holders.