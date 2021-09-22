iMazing has been updated to 2.14.3, which adds support for iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and adds a new feature.
iMazing 2.14.3
This update now lets you transfer your podcasts between your iDevices. You can back up your entire library or drag-and-drop individual podcasts. The company has a guide that provides detailed instructions.
This update furthers the detection of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. Its goal is to provide a simple and free way for potentially targeted individuals to check their iPhone for known signs of infection. The tool is based on Amnesty International’s open-source Mobile Verification Toolkit, and is licensed under the same MVT license.
iMazing has also expanded is capabilities for professionals:
- iMazing CLI is now publicly available. Script iMazing to suit your custom workflows! Available on both macOS and Windows.
- iMazing Profile Editor has grown in popularity. Jamf and Addigy recommend it. Parallels bundles it with Parallels Device Management 9.
- iMazing Configurator is being successfully deployed to automate configuration and provisioning tasks, migrate MDM or refurbish devices.
Additional tweaks and improvements:
- Completely reworked music export window
- Resizable thumbnails carousel at the bottom of the Photos view
- Export Attachments action added to the Notes view
- Support for contacts featuring any type of custom label
- Support for restoring the T2 chip’s bridgeOS
- New Presentation Mode preference which hides Apple ID and phone number from the device details view – convenient for screencasts
Update from within iMazing, or download and install from the website. The latest version is 2.14.3. As always, it’s a free upgrade for all iMazing 2 license holders.