Amazon Aiming to Challenge AirPods With Alexa-Enabled Earbuds

Amazon is preparing to challenge Apple’s AirPods with earbud headphones of their own. The product is reported to have Alexa integration.

Hey, Alexa

The earbuds are being developed by Lab126, Amazon’s hardware division. They will allow users to order goods, play music, get weather information and more via the Alexa. Physical gestures will also be enabled. As well as working with its digital assistant, the company aims to offer better audio quality than the AirPods (via Bloomberg News). The earbuds will be the first Alexa-enabled wearable device.

The second generation of Apple’s AirPods were released in March 2019. The upgraded fully wireless headphones did include voice integration with Siri. The digital assistant can now be summoned hands-free, using the ‘Hey, Siri’ command, as well as by tapping the AirPods.