Amazon Continues Early Black Friday Sales, Discounts on Apple Watch Ultra, Roomba Vacuums and More

As we continue to track Amazon’s Early Black Friday discounts, the savings are heating up. The online retailer is now offering great savings on the Apple Watch Ultra. There are also Early Black Friday deals to be found through Amazon on MacBooks and Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners.

Amazon Early Black Friday Sales Mean Lowest Price Ever on Apple Watch Ultra

Here’s one I didn’t really see coming, only because the device seems to remain in high demand. As part of its Early Black Friday sales, Amazon is offering the best-ever price on the new rugged Apple Watch Ultra. The wearable normally retails for $799, but Amazon is offering an 8% discount.

You can score your Apple Watch Ultra for just $739 for a limited time. The trick is looking closely at delivery windows. While most configurations show they’ll be delivered by Nov. 27, some won’t arrive until mid-January.

Give the Gift of Easier Housecleaning With a Roomba

Next, why not gift someone an easier time handling housework? Amazon offers steep discounts on the leading robot vacuum manufacturer, iRobot’s Roomba. The Roomba 694 normally costs $274, but Amazon has it priced at 35% off.

You can save $95 on the robot vacuum, locking it in for just $179. It should arrive in plenty of time to wrap it and put it under the tree. Current free Prime delivery options show an arrival date of Nov. 27.

The upgraded Roomba j7 (7150) is also discounted heavily. Regularly priced at $599, you can save 42% and get one for just $349.

Enjoy 20% Off a 14-Inch MacBook Pro

Finally, the 2021 M1 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro is also enjoying a great discount. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage usually costs $1,999, but Amazon is slashing 20% off that price. It’s currently selling for $1,599.99 with free Prime delivery by Dec. 2.

There’s a similar discount on the upgraded model with 1TB of SSD storage. That model, in Space Gray, arrives by Nov. 30. It usually runs $2,499, but Amazon’s pricing has it coming in at just $1,999.99.