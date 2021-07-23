On Thursday Amazon published a job listing for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead. This position is with the company’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team.

Amazon Blockchain

Here’s what part of the listing says:

You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities.

And here are the preferred qualifications:

MBA or equivalent experience

A keen, flexible and aggressive intellect with superb conceptual thinking, analytical and problem-solving skills

Proven track record of taking ownership and delivering results in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Ability to thrive in an ambiguous and constantly changing environment.

Proactive attitude, natural curiosity, and willingness to roll up sleeves to achieve goals and deliver great experiences for customers

Basic qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree and 10+ years of experience in product or program management, product marketing, business development or technology.

It’s an interesting move and comes a couple of months after Apple posted a job listing for a business manager with cryptocurrency experience.