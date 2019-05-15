Amazon Launches New Counter Pick up Service

LONDON – Amazon launched Counter, a new pick up service in the UK and Italy Tuesday. Prime Members can have tens-of-millions of items eligible for One Day and Standard Shipping delivered to outlets partnership with Amazon.

Counter Available From NEXT

Counter is the latest addition to the Amazon Hub range of products, which includes Lockers. Amazon designed the technology behind the service with the aim of not disrupting store staff from their daily activities. “With Counter, we’ve used technology to enhance and redesign the click and collect experience,” said Patrick Supanc, Amazon Director of Lockers and Pickup.

Mr. Supanc said that Amazon hoped to expand Counter across Europe. “We’re now actively looking to bring even more partners onboard across Europe — from family-run corner shops to retail chains — businesses of all sizes can take advantage of the opportunity as we expand the Counter network for customers,” he said.

In the UK, products NEXT signed up to be a launch partner. In Italy, Amazon announced bookstore Giunti, as well as Femopoint and SasialPay stores as launch partners. NEXT CEO Lord Wolfson said: