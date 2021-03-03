Following its Android launch in November, Amazon has released its GameOn app so mobile gamers can share clips to their favorite social media.

App Store: GameOn: Record Game Clips

Share Gaming Clips on iOS

The app lets people record clips between 30 seconds and 5 minutes long. Once inside the GameOn app these clips can be edited with commentary (if wanted) before sharing on the platform itself or other websites.

Recall Recording feature saves your last 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

Use selfie camera to personalize your clips with a selfie video at the beginning or end of your recording.

Edit your clip using this capture app to keep only the important stuff in it.

It integrates with over 1,000 mobile games like PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, Marvel Contest of Champions, Gardenscapes, Crossy Road, Angry Birds 2, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Property Brothers Home Design, and more.