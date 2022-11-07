Amazon Lowers Apple Watch Series 8 Price More Than Ever

Continuing our efforts to bring you the best possible prices on Apple gear, we’ve noticed Amazon at it again. Along with several other great bargains, Amazon has slashed its prices on Apple Watch Series 8 to the lowest we’ve seen since launch. Here are the deals we’re highlighting today.

Take More Than $100 Off the Price of Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon

The actual discounts Amazon offers on Apple Watch Series 8 might vary based on size and configuration. That being said, we’re looking at savings of up to 22% on many models, the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the wearable.

41mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band: normally, this model retails for $499. Now, however, Amazon has taken off $110, bringing the price to an all-time low of $389 .

. The same price is also available for Apple’s 41mm (PRODUCT)RED and Starlight models, with the matching Sport Band.

Other Notable Amazon Discounts

Of course, Amazon has more deals heading into Black Friday shopping. If you’re looking for Apple-branded headphones, for example, there are a few great deals to be had.

Save almost $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, down from $549 to $449.99 .

. Save $15 on the second-generation AirPods Pro. Normally priced at $249, Amazon offers them right now for just $234.

Amazon continues to offer discounts on Beats headphones. While not the 40%-off sale we saw earlier, you can still save up to 33% on certain models of the earbuds. For example, Beats Studio Buds are down from $149.95 to just $99.95.

We’re also seeing the first discounts on Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro models. Amazon has the 11-inch iPad Pro in Space Gray with 128GB of storage available for $50 off. That brings the price from $799 down to just $749.