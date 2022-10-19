Amazon Lowers Prices on 2021 iPad Pro

If you’re looking to move up to an iPad Pro, the just-announced M2 model may not be impressive enough for the price point. If you don’t need the extra power afforded by the M2 chip, you could be better off with Apple’s previous generation. Amazon has lowered its prices on the 2021 iPad Pro to all-time lows that might grab your attention.
Best Discounted Prices Ever for 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
By far the steepest discounts Amazon is offering are for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For most models, you’ll get $200 off the normal retail price. Let’s check out the options on Apple’s 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.
- 128GB Wi-Fi models are as much as 18% off at $899.
- 256GB Wi-Fi are $200 off, priced at $999.
- 512GB Wi-Fi models are 14% off, selling for just $1,199.
- Apple’s 1TB model, Wi-Fi only, is $1,599 for an 11% discount.
Need a cellular model? Amazon includes those in the discounts, too.
- 128GB goes for $1,099, saving you 15%.
- 256GB model is priced at $1,199, slashing 14% off the retail price.
- 512GB can be yours for $1,399.
- 1TB is currently priced at $1,799.
Amazon’s Lowered Prices for 11-inch iPad Pro, But Not As Much
The retailer also has discounted prices for the 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro. These deals aren’t as good, though. Still, you can save between $50 and $100 off the typical price.
- 128GB Wi-Fi models are $749, saving you $50.
- 256GB Wi-Fi variants are priced starting at $849.
- For 512GB with Wi-Fi only, pay as little as $1,046.
- 1TB with Wi-Fi only starts at $1,399.
- The 2TB with Wi-Fi only, in Space Gray, is selling for $1,799.
Now let’s switch to the cellular model. There aren’t as many configurations discounted, but Amazon slashed some of these as much as $144 off the regular retail price.
- 128GB is down from $999 to just $932.89.
- 256GB is almost $52 off, at $1,047.37.
- Maxed out at 2TB, save $144 and pay just $1,954.83.
What say you, gentle readers? Will you snag one of these deals or go with the latest and greatest?