Amazon Lowers Prices on 2021 iPad Pro

If you’re looking to move up to an iPad Pro, the just-announced M2 model may not be impressive enough for the price point. If you don’t need the extra power afforded by the M2 chip, you could be better off with Apple’s previous generation. Amazon has lowered its prices on the 2021 iPad Pro to all-time lows that might grab your attention.

Best Discounted Prices Ever for 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

By far the steepest discounts Amazon is offering are for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For most models, you’ll get $200 off the normal retail price. Let’s check out the options on Apple’s 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.

Need a cellular model? Amazon includes those in the discounts, too.

Amazon’s Lowered Prices for 11-inch iPad Pro, But Not As Much

The retailer also has discounted prices for the 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro. These deals aren’t as good, though. Still, you can save between $50 and $100 off the typical price.

Now let’s switch to the cellular model. There aren’t as many configurations discounted, but Amazon slashed some of these as much as $144 off the regular retail price.

What say you, gentle readers? Will you snag one of these deals or go with the latest and greatest?