Amazon announced on Wednesday that customers of its Mac-in-the-cloud service can start running macOS Big Sur images on EC2 instances.

Big Sur on EC2

macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 will be ran as Amazon Machine Images (AMI). On this version customers can run Xcode versions 12.5 and later, which will include additional SDKs for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and macOS Big Sur 11.3. Amazon’s EFS file systems can also be accessed with an EC2 Mac instance.

With EC2 Mac instances, developers creating apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Safari can provision and access macOS environments within minutes, dynamically scale capacity as needed, and benefit from AWS’s pay-as-you-go pricing.

macOS Big Sur AMIs are available today in AWS US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland), and Asia-Pacific (Singapore) Regions. Customers can get started with macOS Big Sur AMIs via the AWS Console, Command Line Interface (CLI), or API.