Amazon’s annual Prime Day event begins at midnight PDT Monday, June 21 and continues through June 22. There will be deals in a range of categories available to Prime members in various countries.
Which Countries Get Amazon Prime Day 2021 Offers
- U.S.
- UK
- United Arab Emirates
- Turkey
- Spain
- Singapore
- Saudi Arabia
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Mexico
- Luxembourg
- Japan
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- China
- Brazil
- Belgium
- Austria
- Australia
Amazon announced that there will be over two million deals over the Amazon Prime Day event. The Mac Observer team will be sure to share any good ones that we spot!