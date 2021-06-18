Amazon’s annual Prime Day event begins at midnight PDT Monday, June 21 and continues through June 22. There will be deals in a range of categories available to Prime members in various countries.

Which Countries Get Amazon Prime Day 2021 Offers

U.S.

UK

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

Spain

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

Portugal

Netherlands

Mexico

Luxembourg

Japan

Italy

Germany

France

China

Brazil

Belgium

Austria

Australia

Amazon announced that there will be over two million deals over the Amazon Prime Day event. The Mac Observer team will be sure to share any good ones that we spot!