Amazon Prime Day Coming on July 16th and 17th, Includes Whole Foods

Amazon Prime Day is coming on July 16th and 17th and like previous years will have loads of products on sale. This year Amazon is including Whole Foods in Prime Day deals, so you can take advantage of in-store discounts, too.

Amazon says there will be more than a million deals during Prime Day. The online retailer is playing fast and loose with the term “day,” and is already offering Prime members some deals. Right now you can get an Echo Show for US$100 off, and save up to 30% on Amazon-branded products.

You can also get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99, save up to 50% on Prime Video, DVDs and Blu-ray discs, and get free games on Twitch Prime.

Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 PM eastern time on July 16th and you need a Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals. The “day” reference, however, is a litte off because the deals will be available for 36 hours instead of 24.