Amazon Slashes Echo Smart Speaker Prices for Amazon Prime Day

It’s Amazon Prime Day, so that means you can get deals on tons of products, including the company’s own Echo product line. The Echo Dot, for example, is US$29.99 instead of $49.99, and the Echo Show is $129.99, down from $229.99.

Here are the Amazon Prime Day prices for the Echo product line:

Amazon Prime Day starts today, July 16th, and runs through July 17th. The online retailer is offering deals on hundreds of products online and in its Whole Foods grocery stores.