Amazon Prime Day’s Best Deals on Your Apple Gear

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived, running July 12 and 13. There are plenty of deals to be found, with the retailer offering discounts on everything from home decor to electronics. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found on Apple products as well as accessories to make the most of them.

Getting a New Apple Watch at a Steep Discount

For starters, Amazon is offering some great discounted prices on Apple Watch. If you don’t want to wait until this fall and the expected Apple Watch Series 8, now’s a good time to get yourself that wearable.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is marked down as low as $279, a savings of $120 over the original price. If you need the cellular option for your Watch, Amazon offers steep discounts on those, too. Still offering $120 slashed off the normal retail price, you can score an Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS + Cellular for $379.

Now, let’s say you need a pair of earbuds to go with that new watch. There’s deals to be had there, too. Amazon’s marked down AirPods Pro to $169.98. If you prefer the Beats lineup, Beats Fit Pro are 20% off at $159.95. Beats Studio Buds are even cheaper, with a 33% discount bringing them under $100.

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Your Apple Entertainment Needs

There are also some great deals to be found on Apple TV devices. Here’s the lineup of the best discounts on these products.

Discounts on iPads and Macs

The sale also offers good deals on Mac computers and iPads. Many of these may even last longer than Prime Day, but why wait?

Get Your OtterBox and LifeProof Cases on the Cheap

Finally, you might need a new case for your iPhone, iPad, or AirTag. OtterBox has some rock-bottom prices for Prime Day, as does LifeProof. Be sure to check those out, saving at least $10 on most Commuter, Defender and Symmetry cases and more.

These are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve seen on Apple gear so far. What are you buying this year? Do you think this year’s offers were better than 2021? Let us know in the comments.