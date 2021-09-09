Amazon has expanded its Fire TV platform with actual television sets instead of just streaming sticks. The Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series will be ready to ship in October.

Amazon Televisions

Omni Series – US$410 and up

– US$410 and up 4-Series – US$370 and up

The Fire TV Omni Series will support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, will be available in three screen sizes: 43-inch (US$409.99), 50-inch (US$509.99) and 55-inch (US$559.99). There are also Omni TVs with Dolby Vision available in 65-inch (US$829.99) and 75-inch (US$1,099.99) models.

Fire TV Omni will have hands-free voice navigation with Alexa and it works whether the TV is on or off when using HDMI input. People will be able to control playback, switch channels, adjust brightness and close captions, adjust the volume, and more.

The budget Fire TV 4-Series will have an Alexa voice remote but not hands-free support. These will be available in 43-inch (US$369.99), 50-inch (US$469.99) and 55-inch (US$519.99) screen sizes. Starting today, Amazon is offering a US$110 discount on preorders of the 50-inch Omni and 4-Series models for a limited time