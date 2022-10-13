Amazon Still Offering Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 and More

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might be over, but the retailer still has deals to find. If you’re looking for an Apple Watch Series 8, for yourself or someone else, you’ll still get an excellent discounted price on it from Amazon. There are even more great prices to talk about, so let’s get to it.

Amazon’s Discounted Apple Watch Series 8 Prices

Not long after the Apple Watch Series 8 launched, Amazon started offering discounted prices on the wearable. There are still a number of models listed at a $50 discount, depending on what size and color you’re looking for.

41mm GPS-Only Models

If you want a 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 8, here are the color, case and band combinations still available at a less-than-retail price.

45mm GPS Configurations Discounted

The slightly larger 45mm model also has some discounted prices at Amazon. Here’s what we found.

(PRODUCT) RED aluminum case with (PRODUCT0 RED Sport Band (M/L Only): discounted to $379 .

. Midnight aluminum case with Midnight Sport Band (S/M Only): priced $50 off at $379 .

. Silver aluminum case with White Sport Band (S/M Only): price slashed to just $379.

Even More Apple Watch Series 8 Sales

Amazon is also offering a number of other models of the Apple Watch Series 8 at $50 off or more. In fact, you can get a 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel model, GPS + Cellular, with the Graphite Milanese Loop for just $699. That’s $100 cheaper than retail.

If gold is more your style, Amazon has the Gold Stainless Steel 41mm with Milanese Loop available at a $50 discount, for just $699.

Discounts on Wireless Earbuds, Robot Vacuums and More

Rounding out our virtual window shopping trip, these deals are ongoing and offer significant savings over the normal retail prices.

Finally, don’t let it be said we don’t offer you options beyond the Apple TV for streaming television and movies. Amazon is offering its Fire TV Cube, which supports 4K Ultra HD content, at 50% off. You can get yours with a Prime Exclusive Deal for just $59.99, instead of the regular $119.99 price tag.