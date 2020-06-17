AmazonSmile Arrives on iPhone App

AmazonSmile is now available on iPhone. The service, which donates a percentage of a purchase’s value to the user’s chosen charity, was previously only available in-app on Android, not iOS.

How to Use AmazonSmile on Your iPhone

If you’re not already a customer, the easiest way to set it up is go to https://smile.amazon.com/. The site lets you can select the charity you want to receive the money from your purchases. When selected, 0.5% of eligible purchases are sent to that organization at no extra cost to the user. On the Amazon iPhone App, tap the three lines in the top-left hand corner to get the menu. Then tap settings > AmazonSmile. There, you can turn on the relevant notifications and make sure your chose charity is feeling the benefit of your iOS in-app purchases.