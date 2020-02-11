AmazonSmile Available on Android App, But Not iOS

Amazon introduced the ability to access AmazonSmile, its method of donating to charity when you shop, to Android devices Monday. However, the feature is still not available on iOS devices.

Make a Donation Via AmazonSmile

Using AmazonSmile, shoppers can buy an item and a donation is made to a pre-selected charity. While Android users can now do this via the app on their phone, iOS users still have to go to the website. To make a purchase and a donation via an iOS device head to smile.amazon.com in a browser. There, you can select the charity. Every time you purchase an eligible item, 0.5 percent of the value that item is donated to the charity.

I hope the feature is added to the iOS app soon. Like millions of others, I often make purchases via my iPhone. It would be great if Amazon removed the extra hurdle to making a donation.