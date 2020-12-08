Amtrak customers can now use Apple Pay to purchase tickets on its mobile app and website. Payment by Google Pay and PayPal is also available.

Apple Pay to Make Amtrak Ticket Purchases

Once logged in, Amtrak users can save a preferred digital payment method as their default. Customers can also modify reservations they make using Apple Pay and other digital payment methods. Making the announcement, Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Amtra, said:

We know every minute counts for our customers and now purchasing tickets is as simple as the touch of a button. These updates to the Amtrak app and website will offer customers enhanced flexibility and convenience as they book and pay for train tickets.

Furthermore, the app provides gate and track information for applicable reservations, and e-tickets which conductors can scan, allowing for contactless travel.