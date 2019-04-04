Analysts: Apple TV+ is no ‘Netflix Killer’

Apple TV+ is not set to be a “Netflix Killer”, according to a new report from Enders Analysis. They do not believe it is unlikely that a large number of Netflix users will cancel their subscriptions and move over. The analysts were also underwhelmed by the details of Apple News+.

Tough Competition, But Hope in UK

The report said:

It is not conceivable that many Netflix users would cancel their subscriptions as a result of Apple’s less-expansive product, such is the value that a Netflix subscription currently offers, especially in the US where TV ARPUs for the biggest three cable suppliers are between £68 and £92 per month.

However, the analysts did find reasons for Apple to have some optimism in the UK. They noted that Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services only have 42% penetration, compared to 60%-70% in the U.S. Furthermore, only Netflix, Amazon and NOW TV have significantly over 100,000 subscribers in the UK. There are, therefore, a large number of potential customers for Apple who have not yet committed to service. They also noted the presence of well-regarded media executive Jay Hunt, who is leading on content development in the country.

Not Much News in News+ Announcement

Elsewhere, the analysts felt there was little to write home about in the reveal of Apple News+. They asked: