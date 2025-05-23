Android 16 Copies iOS Live Activities with ‘Live Updates’

Android 16 introduces “Live Updates,” a real-time notification feature that closely mirrors Apple’s Live Activities. This new system displays ongoing app updates on the lock screen, always-on display, and status bar. Google will roll out Live Updates on Android phones and foldables in 2025, with Wear OS support expected in 2026.

Live Updates serve the same purpose as Apple’s feature, offering users at-a-glance information without opening apps. Ride-hailing ETAs, delivery progress, and time-sensitive alerts will display in real time. Google confirmed that Live Updates will always appear at the top of the notification drawer unless a more urgent alert takes precedence.

Phones First, Wearables Later

Android 16 will bring Live Updates to handsets and foldables first. Google says wearable integration is planned for 2026, echoing Apple’s rollout of Live Activities to the Apple Watch.

According to Google’s I/O briefing, this staggered timeline gives developers time to adapt their apps and test implementations before moving to smaller screens.

Google warns developers not to misuse Live Updates. Notifications for ads, spam, or chat messages won’t qualify. Only ongoing, time-sensitive activities that require user attention are allowed. Users will also have per-app control, with the option to disable Live Updates entirely from system settings.

Clear Rules for Developers

Google has outlined strict guidelines to prevent abuse. Live Updates should enhance user experience, not overwhelm it. Developers need to ensure each Live Update has a defined start and end, focuses on real-time changes, and serves a functional purpose, such as tracking a delivery or navigating a trip.

Apple’s Live Activities debuted in 2022 and have since expanded across iPhones and Apple Watch. Android’s implementation follows that model closely, suggesting that Google is no longer content to trail Apple in user experience.