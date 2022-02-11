Android Apple Music Beta Hints to Classical Music App

In 2021, Apple announced it had purchased classical music streaming service Primephonic. Now, not quite 6 months later, code in the latest Apple Music beta app for Android might shed light on what the Cupertino-based company will do with it. A new Apple Classical music app might be just around the corner.

The Potential Apple Classical App

Apple announced its acquisition of Primephonic in August 2021. The Cupertino-based company praised the service’s “outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio”.

Cupertino suggested at the time a new app dedicated to classical music would arrive in 2022. The app is supposed to combine Primephonic’s familiar user interface, but add more features like Lossless and Spatial Audio.

Lines of code discovered in the Apple Music beta on Android by 9to5Google offer the first clue as to the name for the new app. t looks like Cupertino is going simple with the naming once again, calling the app Apple Classical.

Along with enhancing widgets in the Android app, the code indicates it will be possible to open a compatible track directly in the optimized service offered by Apple Classical.

Other Signs of an Upcoming Classical Music App

Not long ago, Apple advertised a job for a UX designer. According to the job description, the position would be responsible for providing “UX expertise and new perspectives specifically for Primephonic”.

Primephonic itself went offline on September 7, 2021, and is no longer available for new subscribers. Existing customers received six months of Apple Music for free, a trial period that is quickly coming to its end.

It seems likely for Apple Classical to officially launch soon, bringing those Primephonic customers the enhanced experience promised them when Cupertino acquired the service as well as earlier this year.