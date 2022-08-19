Android Launcher Imitating iOS 16 Currently at 50 Million Downloads in Google Play Store

According to reports, a popular launcher on the Google Play Store that replicates the iOS experience for Android is now surpassing 50 million downloads. The latest update to the launcher now imitates design changes and features within iPhone and iOS 16.

The iPhone-copying Launcher has been gaining popularity in thanks to Twitter.

Launcher iOS 16 In Google Play Store Imitates iPhone Home Screen

According to reports from MacRumors, the copycat launcher, named “Launcher iOS 16” comes from developer LuuTihn. According to the Google Play Store, the “About this app” states,

Launcher iOS 16 sets a new standard for the Android mobile operating system. It makes your phone better than before. And now it opens up to amazing possibilities for launcher on your phone. With Launcher iOS 16, Your phone is the most powerful, personal, and intelligent devices they’ve ever been.

For those unfamiliar with Android, a launcher is a program that runs on a device’s Home Screen featuring their own designs, personalization features as well as other options outside of what is offered by the original device. A quick search of “iPhone Launcher” on the Google Play Store results in numerous launchers of this type.

Concerning “Launcher iOS 16”, it replicates the iOS 16 Home Screen, dock, Force Touch menus on the apps, “jiggle mode”, Apple Library, iOS-styled widgets and more. Additionally, the launcher also replaces app icons with iOS icons, such as Messages, Notes, Camera and even the Play Store icon is replaced by the Apple App Sore icon.

Typical to Android, the launcher allows users to customize in ways iPhone cannot. This includes being able to customize categorization of apps with the App Library, Home Screen animation tweaking, renaming apps and more.

No Comparisons

Launcher iOS 16 seems to be popular within the Android community and saw further exposure through Twitter. Thanks to the newly-redesigned Lock Screen in iOS 16, the launcher may have become even more popular for those looking to try out Apple’s new Lock Screen. However, the Launcher iOS 16 currently does not support the new Lock Screen.

50 million downloads on this random iOS16-style launcher… 50 million..! pic.twitter.com/6nDlU4ToR1 — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) August 18, 2022

While this may be a great way for Android users to find familiarity with Apple products, there is, of course, no substitution for the real thing. However, for Android users that like what they see, Apple has provided an easy guide showing Android users how easy it is to make the switch.

Certainly you’re not using this Android Launcher, right? You’re using the latest iOS 16 public beta, yeah? Or you made the update to iOS 15.6.1, naturally? Let us know in the comments.