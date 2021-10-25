Anker has released a line of MagSafe charging accessories on Monday. Dubbed MagGo, each product has a different design, perfect for matching with your home decor.

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency. US$59.99

With all the ports on the back of the charging station, you can direct messy cables behind your desk while keeping the clean and tidy magnetic charging pad facing forward. A built-in magnetic charging pad, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 AC outlets make powering up your entire desktop a breeze. Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a 65W charge, power up tablets at high speed, or charge your iPhone 12 to 50% in just 30 minutes. US$99.99

Save valuable space with a versatile magnetic charging station that can quickly power up your iPhone and earbuds and is 40% smaller than a soda can. Flip up the phone-charging platform to a maximum range of 60° and attach your iPhone horizontally or vertically for perfect viewing pleasure. Supports simultaneous wireless charging of your iPhone 13/12 and earbuds in a single place. Time to get rid of those messy cables. US$79.99

Works flawlessly as a grip on-the-go or a handy kickstand if you’d like to set it on a desk to scroll, watch, or chat. Lightweight ring holder with a strong magnetic grip ensures it sticks tightly to your iPhone 13/12. It’s so strong that it can hold up to 28 oz (800 g), which is equivalent to the weight of 4 iPhone 12. Easily rotate your ring holder 360° and flip it up to 125° for a comfortable grip or different viewing positions when placed on a tabletop. US$15.99

With a 134° maximum angle adjustment, the car mount is widely rotatable to your preferred view for a customized viewing experience. Ultra-strong magnets and precise alignment ensure your iPhone 13/12 stays secure throughout your drive for the perfect charge. Get in, snap on, and drive away with a magnetic mount that lets you set your device in place without slowing you down. US$69.99