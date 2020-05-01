Annie Weisman to Produce Apple TV+ Projects for Two Years

Annie Weisman, producer and show runner of Apple TV+ series Physical, has signed a two-year contract to product exclusively for Apple (via Deadline).

Exclusive Deal

Ms. Weisman served as a writer/producer on seasons 7 and 8 of Desperate Housewives, co-executive producer on The Path, a playwright for Be Aggressive, Hold Please, Surf Report, and other works for television.

Her series for Apple TV+, Physical, tells the story of a woman struggling as a housewife only to achieve greatness through aerobics. She was previously under a a deal with Universal TV.

