Another Day, Another Rumor: iPhone 17 Air Now Rumored to Have 6.7-inch Display

Recent rumors about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air say it might have a larger 6.7-inch display. This information comes from tech YouTuber Jon Prosser, who claimed on the Recycle Bin podcast that the device will be equipped with a 6.7-inch screen rather than the previously rumored 6.6-inch display.

There’s still uncertainty surrounding the exact screen size. Earlier rumors from display industry analyst Ross Young suggested a 6.55-inch display (rounded up to 6.6 inches). Other sources have mentioned sizes ranging from 6.55 to 6.65 inches.

The current iPhone 16 Plus, which the iPhone 17 Air is likely to replace, has a 6.7-inch display. This lends some credibility to Prosser’s claim.

Other rumored features of the iPhone 17 Air include an ultra-thin design, with thickness estimates ranging from 5.5mm to 5.64mm. There’s also talk of a new camera layout, possibly with a horizontal bar on the back. Support for ProMotion technology might bring 120Hz refresh rates to the entire iPhone 17 lineup.

The iPhone 17 Air is likely to be announced in September 2025.

As always, it’s advisable to treat these rumors with caution until Apple makes an official announcement. The company is known for keeping its product details under wraps until launch, except iPhone 17 Pro, which looks absurd. So we may have to wait until to know for certain what the iPhone 17 Air will offer.