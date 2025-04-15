Anthropic tests new voice mode for Claude App on iOS

Anthropic has started testing a new voice mode in the Claude app for iOS, according to TestingCatalog.

The feature is still in development but already shows strong potential.

It comes with three different voices and supports file uploads. At launch, voice mode will support English only. Users can pick from three voice options: Mellow, Airy, and Buttery.

The interface includes a plus (+) button that opens an upload menu with camera, gallery, and files options. Uploaded documents and images will appear directly on the voice screen. You’ll be able to talk to Claude about them in real time.

This update gives Claude users a way to interact with documents and visuals through conversation, a major upgrade despite the minimalist layout.

TestingCatalog also reports that Gmail and Calendar search tools have appeared under the app’s beta features, alongside Drive search from a previous release. These integrations aren’t active yet but suggest full rollout is coming.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei previously told The Wall Street Journal that the company will soon launch a “two-way” voice mode and memory features for Claude. These updates will help Claude remember past conversations and provide more useful replies.

User Interface Update

The app’s text composer has also been updated. A new button now handles Claude’s reasoning function, matching recent UI changes on the web version. On the mobile interface side, the reasoning function now appears as a separate button in the composer, mirroring updates on the web version.

These changes are coming as Claude continues to add users.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei previously said that demand for Claude has surged, especially in the last three months. Anthropic has raised $13.7 billion so far but reportedly lost billions last year. As TechCrunch reports, the company is now looking to raise another $2 billion at a $60 billion valuation.