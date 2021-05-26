On June 1 PopSockets will launch a new product called PopGrip Antimicrobial to protect against germs and bacteria.
PopGrip Antimicrobial Features
- Swappable PopGrip with an antimicrobial additive to repel bacteria; Prohibits 99.9% of bacteria growth.
- Offers all the great benefits of a PopGrip – use it to take better pictures and text with one hand, or use it as a stand for hands free media viewing
- Antimicrobial additive is in the base and the poptop- (only not in the internal hub)
- Compatible with PopMount and PopMount 2 products
- Base is compatible with all poptops
- Compatible with PopPower home wireless charger
It will be available for purchase on June 1 exclusively at Popsockets.com for US$15 in three colors: Lavender, Black, and Turbo Ice.