On June 1 PopSockets will launch a new product called PopGrip Antimicrobial to protect against germs and bacteria.

PopGrip Antimicrobial Features

  • Swappable PopGrip with an antimicrobial additive to repel bacteria; Prohibits 99.9% of bacteria growth.
  • Offers all the great benefits of a PopGrip – use it to take better pictures and text with one hand, or use it as a stand for hands free media viewing
  • Antimicrobial additive is in the base and the poptop- (only not in the internal hub)
  • Compatible with PopMount and PopMount 2 products
  • Base is compatible with all poptops
  • Compatible with PopPower home wireless charger

It will be available for purchase on June 1 exclusively at Popsockets.com for US$15 in three colors: Lavender, Black, and Turbo Ice.

