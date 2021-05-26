On June 1 PopSockets will launch a new product called PopGrip Antimicrobial to protect against germs and bacteria.

PopGrip Antimicrobial Features

Swappable PopGrip with an antimicrobial additive to repel bacteria; Prohibits 99.9% of bacteria growth.

Offers all the great benefits of a PopGrip – use it to take better pictures and text with one hand, or use it as a stand for hands free media viewing

Antimicrobial additive is in the base and the poptop- (only not in the internal hub)

Compatible with PopMount and PopMount 2 products

Base is compatible with all poptops

Compatible with PopPower home wireless charger

It will be available for purchase on June 1 exclusively at Popsockets.com for US$15 in three colors: Lavender, Black, and Turbo Ice.