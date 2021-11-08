App Store Accepting Submissions Through Holiday Season

Apple announced on Monday that the App Store will continue to accept submissions over the forthcoming holiday period. However, it noted that on some dates the review proces may take longer.

App Store Submission Taking Place Over Holidays

An update posted to the developer forums said:

This year, we’re pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.

As MacRumors noted, this is a change from previous years. App Store Connect, and before that iTunes Connect, did not accept products and updates for review at this time of year.