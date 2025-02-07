App Store Announces February 2024 Tax and Pricing Updates

The App Store has announced several updates regarding taxes and pricing for February 2024. As of February 6, 2024, the following tax changes have been implemented:
- Azerbaijan: Introduction of 18% value-added tax (VAT).
- Peru: Introduction of 18% VAT.
- Slovakia: Standard VAT rate increase from 20% to 23%, introduction of a 5% reduced VAT rate for ebooks.
- Estonia: Reduced VAT rate increase from 5% to 9% for news publications, magazines, and other periodicals.
- Finland: Reduced VAT rate increase from 10% to 14% for ebooks.
These tax changes will affect the proceeds developers receive from the sale of eligible apps and In-App Purchases in the respective countries.
Effective February 24, 2024, the following pricing changes will be implemented:
- Azerbaijan and Peru: Pricing for apps and In-App Purchases will be updated to reflect the new VAT introductions.
- Other storefronts: Prices will be adjusted to maintain equalization with the base price if Azerbaijan or Peru is not selected as the base storefront.
Certain exceptions apply to the pricing updates:
- If Azerbaijan or Peru is selected as the base storefront for an app or In-App Purchase, prices will remain unchanged.
- Prices for auto-renewable subscriptions will not change in any region.
- Prices will not change on storefronts where developers manually manage prices instead of using automated equalized prices.
More here.