App Store Cellular Download Limit Increases

Apple has increased the size of games and apps that users can download from the App Store via a cellular connection. It is now 200MB.

Increased But Still Limited

The increase in how much users can download over a cellular connection is pretty small. The limit was previously 150MB. Downloading anything from the App Store over 200MB in size still requires a Wi-Fi connection. Many popular products are bigger than that. Furthermore, there is no option to disable the limit and download packages of whatever size over a 3G or 4G connection. As Killian Bell noted over on Cult of Mac, 200MB is still a pretty tight limit given the speed of 4G and the increased data plan users can now enjoy.