Morgan Stanley shared some data that show App Store downloads fell 5%, its first decline since 2015.

App Store Downloads

CNBC’s Kif Lessing wrote a Twitter thread in which he shared the findings.

MORGAN STANLEY: "For the first time since at least 1Q15 (as far back as we have the data), the number of quarterly [App Store] downloads declined, falling 5% Y/Y." $aapl — kif (@kifleswing) April 4, 2019

One hypothesis the analysts put forth is that the download decline could be caused by big companies like Netflix and Spotify removing the ability to subscribe within their iOS apps.

"In the December quarter, Entertainment net revenue growth decelerated … the deceleration could be a direct result of the actions taken by some large entertainment companies that no longer support Apple's payment platform as a method of payment for new subscribers" — kif (@kifleswing) April 4, 2019

