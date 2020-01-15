There Were 7.8 Billion App Store Downloads in Q4 2019

There were 7.8 billion downloads from the Apple App Store in the last three months of 2019. That’s according to a new report released this week by SensorTower.

App Store Downloads on The Rise

The analytics firm found that App Store downloads in the fourth quarter of last year were up 7.9 percent from the same time the year before. They were though, unsurprisingly, dwarfed by the 20.9 billion downloads from the Google Play Store.

The Most Popular Apps and Games

TikTok was the most downloaded app across iPhone and iPad. Users download the short video clip service over 40 million times. It was followed by YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. In just the U.S., Disney+ was the most downloaded app, while in Europe it was WhatsApp. The most downloaded game was Call of Duty: Mobile which surpassed 80 million downloads.