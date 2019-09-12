Apple has updated its App Store Review Guidelines for kids apps and its new Sign In with Apple technology. Developers have more time to comply.

Kids Apps

New rules around kids apps mean that if developers use third-party analytics for these apps, they can’t collect personally identifiable information like names, birth dates, address, or unique device identifiers. Third-party advertising may be used, but they have to be reviewed so they are age-appropriate.

Guideline 1.3 and guideline 5.1.4 detail important rules related to apps in the Kids category and we’ve been working with some developers of existing apps to assist them in the transition to full compliance with this important guideline. All new apps must follow these guidelines, and we urge you to update your existing apps as soon as possible. If your existing app requires more time to implement these guidelines, we’ve provided an additional six months, until March 3, 2020, to bring it into full compliance.

Sign In with Apple

Apple had announced that developers that provide social media logins like Log In With Facebook or Google also have to include Sign In with Apple. Apple has modified the guidelines with criteria where you don’t have to use Sign In…

Your app exclusively uses your company’s own account setup and sign-in systems.

– Your app is an education, enterprise, or business app that requires the user to sign in with an existing education or enterprise account.

– Your app uses a government or industry-backed citizen identification system or electronic ID to authenticate users.

– Your app is a client for a specific third-party service and users are required to sign in to their mail, social media, or other third-party account directly to access their content.

New apps must follow these rules, and existing apps have until April 2020 to be changed.

