App Store Introduces Support For Unlisted Apps

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News
Person tapping on the App Store icon using an iPad.

The App Store is now supporting unlisted apps. This software can only be accessed via a direct link, according to Macrumors, picked up on a tip from developer Steve Troughton-Smith.

App Store Supports Unlisted Apps

The details are outlined on the Apple developer website. To release an unlisted app, developers must submit a request. This can be done for both new and existing software, but it must be ready for final distribution, not in beta. If granted, the app will not appear in App Store listings, including categories, recommendations, or search results.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments