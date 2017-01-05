New Year’s Day Was the Busiest Day Ever for Apple’s App Store

New Year’s Day 2017 was the busiest day ever for the App Store, Apple announced via a press release Thursday, with customers spending over $240 million on apps and services. The day capped what the company also called a record-breaking 2016, with payouts to developers in exceeding $20 billion for the year.

Apple SVP of Marketing, Phil Schiller, was quoted in the company’s press release:

2016 was a record-shattering year for the App Store, generating $20 billion for developers, and 2017 is off to a great start with Jan. 1 as the single biggest day ever on the App Store. We want to thank our entire developer community for the many innovative apps they have created — which together with our products — help to truly enrich people’s lives.

Other notable app-related announcements from the past year include Super Mario Run‘s record-setting pace of 40 million downloads in 4 days, a single-month high of $3 billion in App Store revenue during December, and Pokémon Go topping the charts as the most downloaded app worldwide.

Apple notes that the $20 billion paid to developers in 2016 is a 40 percent increase over the payouts in 2015. Since the App Store’s launch in 2008, Apple claims to have paid developers over $60 billion in total.