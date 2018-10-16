Developers Fill App Store With Scam Subscriptions

The App Store has been getting an influx of scam subscriptions. These are subscriptions that intentionally trick users into paying for a subscription they don’t need (via TechCrunch).

Scam Subcriptions

TechCrunch writes about scam subscriptions and the ways in which developers trick users. Utility apps are the worst when it comes to this. QR code readers, document scanners, weather apps, and more have unnecessary subscriptions. These are some of them:

Scanner App

QR Code Reader

Weather Alarms

Translate Assistant

Another complaint is directed at Apple. The page to manage your app subscriptions is buried under a couple of pages, and takes about 3-4 taps to access it.

You can report these kinds of apps and others by visiting reportaproblem.apple.com. There you can get help with iTunes and App Store purchases made within the last 90 days.

