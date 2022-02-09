App Store Sessions for Developers Start February 15

Apple recently announced that App Store Sessions for developers will be held from February 15 to March 29. If you’re a member of the Apple Developer Program you can sign up.

App Store Sessions

App Store Sessions will be an online developer engagement series to connect with Apple experts to learn more about new technologies, ask questions, and receive one-on-one guidance. A variety of topics will be discussed such as learning how to:

Create product pages that resonate with intended audiences

Provide great subscription experiences

Distribute custom offer codes

Promote in-app events

More than 35 online sessions will be available globally in multiple local time zones including Cupertino, London, Mexico City, Toronto, Seoul, Shanghai, Stockholm, Singapore and Sao Paulo, with sessions conducted in English, Mandarin, Korean, Spanish, Brazilian and Portuguese.

Sessions build off the Tech Talks Apple held for developers in 2021. Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, explained the talks:

Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it’s our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful. Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them.

Tech Talks were 30-minute conversations with Apple experts and it’s likely that App Store Sessions will have a similar time frame.