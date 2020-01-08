App Store Brought in $1.4 Billion Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Apple customers spent a record-breaking $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve 2019. Furthermore, they spent $386 million on New Year’s Day 2020.

Record-Breaking App Store Spending

App Store spending between Christmas Eve and New Year was 16 percent up on the year before. Not surprisingly, Apple was in the mood to celebrate the success of its services. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services said:

2019 was the biggest year for Services in Apple’s history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security. We begin the new decade with incredible momentum and gratitude to our customers who have shown such enthusiasm for all of our Services, and we continue to celebrate the work of the world’s best creators, storytellers, journalists and developers.

Success With Other Services

Away from the App Store, the company noted that Apple News now as over 100 million monthly active users. However, it provided no insight as to how many people pay for Apple News+, nor it did not tell us how many people have signed up to Apple Arcade. Apple did reveal that over 75 percent of iCloud users use two-factor authentication.

The company also highlighted that Apple TV+ received multiple Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations after it became the first and only streaming service to launch in over 100 countries and regions. The Apple TV app is available on Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. The app will arrive on LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs in 2020.

In terms of other services, Apple Pay is going to be more widely available to use for travel in 2020 as it arrives in Washington, D.C., Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Fosha. Students at more universities are going to be able to access dorms and services too.