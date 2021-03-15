LONDON – Apple has claimed that its App Store rules help support 330,000 jobs in the UK, Sky News reported. It follows growing scrutiny from the regulatory of those rules by the country’s competition authority.

Apple Highlights App Store Jobs

Earlier in March, the the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigtion into the company. On Monday, Apple said:

Developers across the UK generated to date more than £3.6bn in total earnings – growing 22 percent in 2020 from the previous year. That trend echoed across Europe, where the iOS app economy grew to support 1.7 millions jobs – a 7 percent increase since 2019.

The company insists App Store rules are “applied fairly and equally to all developers.”