Apple to Unveil 10.5-inch iPad at Steve Jobs Theater in April

Apple’s new iPad launch event is coming in April instead of March, and it’ll happen at the company’s new Apple Park campus. The media event will give us our first look at Apple’s rumored 10.5-inch iPad model, according to the latest rumors.

Word of Apple’s plans comes via supply chain sources speaking with DigiTimes. They say Apple is targeting education and business markets with the 10.5-inch iPad, and will use the new model to celebrate the opening of the new corporate campus.

Apple is expected to ship about a million units for the launch and ramp up to 1.2 million a month for the second quarter.

An upgrade for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected, too, although supply chain sources aren’t sure yet when Apple is planning to increase production. Based on what they know now, that could come some time in May or June.

Earlier reports said Apple would refresh the iPad lineup and introduce the 10.5-inch model in March. While Apple isn’t beholden to anyone for its product launch announcement schedules, March seemed premature to me with the new spaceship campus, officially named Apple Park, opening in April.

Using the new campus, and its brand new 1,000 seat theater, will let Apple show off its latest iPad and just finished facilities at the same tie. The space was named the Steve Jobs theater in memory of the company co-founder.

Apple Park opens in April and along with the Steve Jobs theater, includes space for 12,000 employees, an Apple Store, a public café, and an employee-only fitness center. Apple plans to transition workers into the new facility over the next six months.

Apple hasn’t confirmed new iPads are coming, or when they’ll be announced. The timing, however, is perfect for an April announcement at Apple Park—especially if a totally new iPad model is being announced.