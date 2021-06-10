A report on Thursday says that Apple’s suppliers in India have created approximately 20,000 jobs (via DigiTimes).

Apple’s Shift to India

As Apple works to diversify its supply chain, it looks to other countries to manufacture in outside of China. Suppliers like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron applied to enter a government subsidies program under India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI).

In 2020, Foxconn and Wistron hired 7,500 Indian workers since August 2020, while supplies like Foxlink, Salcomp, and Sunwoda Electornic hired 5,000 workers. These last three were not granted the PLI qualification.

By the end of March 2022, Pegatron will hire 6,000-7,000 workers.