Apple 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Report Scheduled for August 1

Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings report for 2017 is set for Tuesday, August 1st, after the market closes. The iPhone and Mac maker will field questions from analysts who no doubt will want to know more about the product announcements from June’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

Apple offered guidance for the quarter saying it expects to report between US$43.5 billion and $45.5 billion in revenue, and a gross margin between 37.5% and 38.5%. Operating expenses are expected between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion.

The earnings conference call will start after the market closes around 5:00 p.m. eastern time (2:00 p.m. pacific). Be sure to check in with The Mac Observer for our even coverage and analysis.