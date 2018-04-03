Apple’s 2018 Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Report Set for May 1

Apple will be hosing its 2018 second fiscal quarter earnings report and conference call on Tuesday, May 1st. Analysts will no doubt be very interested in iPhone sales figures after they raised concerns when first quarter sales were down 1.2%.

CEO Tim Cook said during the last earnings report conference call that the iPhone X was the best selling iPhone model every week since it shipped. The company also reported US$88.3 billion in revenue, breaking records yet again.

Apple offered guidance for the second quarter with revenue expected to land between $60 billion and $62 billion with gross margins between 38% and 38.5%.

The earnings conference call will start after the market closes on May 1st at about 5PM eastern time. Be sure to check in with The Mac Observer for our coverage and analysis.