2021 App Store Awards: Apple Names ‘Toca Life World’ iPhone App of The Year

Apple announced the winners of the 2021 App Store Awards on Thursday. These are the 15 best apps and games, as selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team.

App Store Awards Recognizes Best Apps And Games of 2021

The apps and games are recognized for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact. Commenting, Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.

The winners are:

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca

Toca Life World, from Toca Boca iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch

LumaFusion, from LumaTouch Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited

Craft, from Luki Labs Limited Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group

DAZN, from DAZN Group Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr

Carrot Weather, from Grailr iPhone Game of the Year: ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift,’ from Riot Games

‘League of Legends: Wild Rift,’ from Riot Games iPad Game of the Year: ‘MARVEL Future Revolution,’ from Netmarble Corporation

‘MARVEL Future Revolution,’ from Netmarble Corporation Mac Game of the Year: ‘Myst,’ from Cyan

‘Myst,’ from Cyan Apple TV Game of the Year: ‘Space Marshals 3,’ from Pixelbite

‘Space Marshals 3,’ from Pixelbite Apple Arcade Game of the Year: ‘Fantasian,’ from Mistwalker

All About Connection

Apple said that ‘connection’ was the Trend of the Year. It recognized apps that it said helped people to come together in a meaningful way: