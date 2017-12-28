Apple Apologizes for Throttling Controversy, Offers $29 Battery Upgrades

Apple has penned an open letter to customers apologizing for the way it handled the controversy over its practice of throttling the CPU of iPhones with degraded batteries. Along with the apology came an offer of $29 battery upgrades, “for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced. The offer starts in January, and will be available through December of 2018.

Apple also said it will update iOS in early 2018 to make what is happening clearer to customers (like it should have in the first place).

Apple Denies “Planned Obsolescence” Charges

The company spoke directly to charges that it was slowing down older iPhones to make people want to upgrade to newer models. From the letter:

First and foremost, we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.

I wrote about this in a separate piece about how the throttling controversy in no way meets the definition of “planned obsolescence.”

iOS Will Be Updated for Clarity

Apple’s letter also said that iOS would be updated “early in 2018″ to “give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance.”

Apple’s Open Letter in Full