Apple 3-5 Years Away from “Getting the Approach Right” for AR Glasses

Apple is still in the development phase of its AR glasses, with experts estimating that the final product maybe 3 to 5 years away. Apple has been working on AR glasses, that is referred to as “Apple Glass,” for several years.

The project, reportedly code-named “Atlas,” has internal studies and employee feedback on existing smart glasses in the market. This research is done to understand potential use cases and desired features for AR wearables.

The delay in bringing Apple Glass to market stems from these technical hurdles:

Battery life optimization Miniaturization of powerful hardware Heat management Display technology advancements User experience refinement

These challenges might have led Apple to postpone the project multiple times, with the latest estimates pushing the potential release to late 2026 or beyond.

As Apple works on improving its AR glasses, companies like Meta and Snap are also making progress in the smart glasses market. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, for instance, have gained traction with features such as photo capture, video recording, and AI assistant integration.

